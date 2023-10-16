How to Watch Black Mirror Season 4 on Netflix

Black Mirror Season 4 is a British science fiction anthology television series created Charlie Brooker. Consisting of six episodes, each episode explores a different dark and twisted vision of the future, often involving technology. The season includes the following episodes:

– USS Callister: A tech giant uses virtual reality to torment his employees.

– Arkangel: A mother implants a device in her daughter’s brain to monitor her emotions and experiences.

– Crocodile: A woman investigates a crime using a technology that records people’s memories.

– Hang the DJ: A dating app matches couples for predetermined periods, but two people want to break free.

– Metalhead: A group of scavengers is hunted a robotic dog in a post-apocalyptic world.

– Black Museum: A woman visits a museum of criminal artifacts, uncovering disturbing stories.

Black Mirror Season 4 is available for streaming on Netflix. The dark and twisted sci-fi anthology series explores the dangers of technology and the dark side of human nature. The season features a talented cast, including Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, Michaela Coel, and Billy Magnussen in USS Callister. Rosemarie DeWitt and Brenna Harding in Arkangel. Owen Teague, Andrea Riseborough, and Kiran Sonia Sawar in Crocodile. Georgina Campbell and Joe Cole in Hang the DJ. Maxine Peake and Letitia Wright in Metalhead. Daniel Kaluuya, Douglas Hodge, and Aldis Hodge in Black Museum.

To watch Black Mirror Season 4 on Netflix, follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan from the options: Standard with Ads ($6.99 per month), Standard ($15.49 per month), or Premium ($19.99 per month).

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Enter your chosen payment method.

Netflix is a subscription-based streaming service that allows users to watch TV shows, movies, documentaries, and other video content on various devices. It offers a wide range of content, including both original and licensed programming. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, provides most of the movies and TV shows but shows ads before or during the content. The Standard plan is completely ad-free and allows users to download content on two supported devices. The Premium plan offers content in Ultra HD, allows downloading on up to six devices, and enables the addition of extra members.

The official synopsis of Black Mirror Season 4 is “A fantasy spins out of control, all-seeing devices expose dark secrets, and a woman flees a ruthless hunter in more tales of technology run wild.”

