Black Mirror Season 7: What Can We Expect and Why the Delay?

After a four-year hiatus, fans of the mind-bending anthology series, Black Mirror, were thrilled to finally get their dystopian fix with Season 6. However, the wait for Season 7 won’t be nearly as long, as production is set to begin before the end of this year (Variety).

While details about the upcoming season are still scarce, we can expect the return of creator Charlie Brooker, along with executive producers Annabel Jones and Jessica Rhoades. As for the cast, it remains a mystery as to who will be joining the eerie world of Black Mirror.

The reason for the long gap between seasons can be attributed to a complicated web of rights issues. When Brooker and Jones left their previous production company to establish a new one, the rights to Black Mirror did not follow suit. This resulted in a delay in licensing the show to Netflix for streaming (Variety). Thankfully, it seems that these issues have been ironed out, allowing for a quicker turnaround for Season 7.

One challenge that Black Mirror faces, and perhaps contributes to its lower ratings in recent seasons, is the difficulty of satirizing a world that seems to grow more dystopian the day. Real-life events often mirror the nightmarish scenarios depicted in the show, making it a challenge for the creators to stay one step ahead of reality.

Despite these challenges, Season 6 received critical acclaim, boasting six star-studded episodes featuring the likes of Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul, and Annie Murphy. The longer season format was a welcome change from the previous season’s three-episode structure. While Season 6 scored 78% on Rotten Tomatoes, up from 66% for Season 5, it fell short of the ratings achieved the earlier seasons.

As fans eagerly anticipate the return of Black Mirror with Season 7, one can only wonder what twisted tales and unsettling reflections on modern society the show has in store for us next.

