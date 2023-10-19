Charlie Brooker Reflects on Experimenting with AI for “Black Mirror”

In a recent panel at Sydney’s International Convention Centre SXSW event, “Black Mirror” creator Charlie Brooker discussed his experimentation with using a chatbot artificial intelligence called ChatGPT to write an episode for the beloved anthology series. Initially, Brooker expressed fear and an “animal terror” that he would be replaced the AI. However, as ChatGPT continued to write, Brooker’s anxiety faded, realizing that the AI could never be as successful as a human screenwriter.

Brooker described the AI’s writing as boring and derivative, explaining that it was simply emulating existing “Black Mirror” episodes regurgitating descriptions gathered from sources like Wikipedia. He emphasized that ChatGPT lacked the capability to truly create new and original stories.

The discussion also touched on fan criticisms of the show’s shift in tone after transitioning from Channel 4 to Netflix. Brooker acknowledged that some fans preferred the earlier British version, which had a darker and more miserable atmosphere. However, he clarified that the change in tone was driven his own interests rather than a mandate from Netflix. Brooker wanted to make the show more internationally appealing while avoiding a constant stream of bleak narratives.

While the AI experiment may not have yielded satisfactory results, “Black Mirror” continues to captivate audiences with its thought-provoking and often dystopian tales. It can be streamed on Netflix.

