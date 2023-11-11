Get Ready for Black Friday 2023: A Shopper’s Guide to the Best TV Deals

Black Friday 2023 is fast approaching, and it’s time to start planning for the biggest sales event of the year. Whether you’re in need of a new TV or looking to upgrade your home appliances, this is your chance to grab some amazing discounts. And don’t worry, you won’t have to battle the crowds anymore – the best deals can be found online.

At IndyBest, our team of experts is here to help you navigate through the thousands of Black Friday deals and find the ones that are truly worth your attention. We track prices throughout the year, so we know a good deal when we see one. Plus, we only recommend products that we’ve personally tested and tried.

If you’re itching to upgrade your TV before the big day, there are already early Black Friday deals available. For example, you can get the Toshiba UF3D smart fire TV, 43in, with over 25% off on Amazon.co.uk. This TV features 4K Ultra HD viewing and integrated speakers, making it perfect for a cinematic experience at home.

Another great option is the Samsung the frame art mode smart 4K, 43in. This TV can be transformed into a piece of art when not in use, thanks to its matte display and customisable frame. With £200 off at Currys.co.uk, it’s a stylish addition to any living room.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK? It falls on November 24, the day after American Thanksgiving. And you don’t have to wait until then to start enjoying the deals. Retailers often start offering discounts earlier in the week, so keep an eye out for TV deals as early as November 20.

FAQ:

Q: When will the best Black Friday TV deals start in 2023?

A: Black Friday TV deals will officially start on November 24, but some retailers may offer discounts earlier in the week.

Q: What were the best Black Friday TV deals from last year?

A: Last year, we saw top-rated sets like the LG C2 and LG 55UQ7500 drop to their lowest-ever prices. This year, we expect to see the latest models, like the LG C3, at their best prices yet.

Q: What TV deals can we expect in the Black Friday 2023 sale?

A: We anticipate seeing significant discounts on popular brands like LG, Samsung, and Toshiba. Keep an eye out for deals on 4K Ultra HD TVs, smart TVs, and TVs with advanced features like QLED technology and Dolby Atmos surround sound.

Don’t miss out on the best TV deals this Black Friday! Stay tuned to IndyBest for the latest updates and expert recommendations.