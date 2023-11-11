The Ultimate Guide to Black Friday 2023 TV Deals

Looking to upgrade your TV? Black Friday 2023 is the perfect time to score some amazing deals on televisions. The biggest sales event of the year is known for offering massive discounts on a wide range of products, and TVs are no exception. Whether you’re in the market for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model, you’ll find plenty of options to choose from.
Black Friday TV deals have experienced a shift in recent years, with the majority of sales happening online. Gone are the chaotic scenes of overcrowded stores, as consumers flock to e-commerce platforms to take advantage of the discounts. This year, you can expect even more online deals, making it easier and more convenient than ever to find the perfect TV at a great price.
To help you navigate through the sea of deals, our team of experts at IndyBest have been tracking prices all year round. We know a good deal when we see one, and we only recommend products that we’ve tried and tested ourselves. Whether you’re after a budget-friendly option or a high-end smart TV, our expert shopping guides will ensure you don’t miss out on any of the best Black Friday tech discounts.
Frequently Asked Questions
- When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?
Black Friday takes place the day after American Thanksgiving, which falls on the final weekend of November. In 2023, Black Friday will be on November 24th.
- When will the best Black Friday TV deals start in 2023?
Officially, Black Friday TV deals will start on November 24th. However, some retailers may begin offering discounts earlier in the week, so keep an eye out for early deals starting from November 20th.
- What were the best Black Friday TV deals last year?
Last year, some of the best Black Friday TV deals included the LG C2 and the LG 55UQ7500. The prices of these top-rated sets dropped to their lowest-ever prices, offering great value for consumers.
- What TV deals can we expect in the Black Friday 2023 sale?
This year, expect to see discounts on the latest TV models, including the updated versions of popular sets like the LG C3. Keep an eye out for deals on OLED, QLED, and LED TVs with features such as 4K Ultra HD viewing, smart integrations, and more.
- Where can I find the latest TV discounts?
For the latest TV discounts and more offers, check popular online retailers like Amazon, Currys, and more.