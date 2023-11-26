New Report Shows Record-Breaking $9.8 Billion in Online Sales on Black Friday in the U.S.

A recently released report from Adobe Analytics reveals that Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year, saw a significant surge in e-commerce spending, reaching an all-time high of $9.8 billion in the United States. This represents a 7.5% increase from the previous year, indicating that budget-conscious consumers are actively seeking out the best deals and turning to online platforms to make their purchases.

Analysts point to the emergence of a strategic consumer who carefully plans their shopping to take advantage of major sale events like Black Friday. Vivek Pandya, a lead analyst at Adobe Digital Insights, explains that consumers are making the most of these marquee days to maximize their savings. With the rise of influencers and social media advertising, consumers are becoming more comfortable making purchases on their mobile devices, contributing to the significant growth in mobile shopping, which accounted for $5.3 billion of the online sales.

Despite the increased spending on Black Friday, shoppers remain price-sensitive, likely due to the impact of last year’s record inflation and high-interest rates. The Adobe survey highlights that $79 million of sales were made using flexible payment methods like “Buy Now, Pay Later,” reflecting a 47% increase compared to last year as consumers looked for ways to manage tighter budgets.

The top-selling categories on Black Friday were electronics, such as smartwatches and televisions, as well as toys and gaming. On the other hand, home-repair tools experienced relatively lower demand, reinforcing the notion that consumers are primarily driven the availability of attractive discounts.

While online sales outpaced in-store purchases, it is clear that the traditional in-store Black Friday experience has undergone a significant transformation. Pandya suggests that consumers now prefer the convenience of online shopping, where they can easily compare prices and secure better deals. As a result, retailers are adapting to this shift increasing discounting levels and offering time-limited promotions to attract deal-seeking consumers.

As the holiday season progresses, spending is expected to taper off, with Cyber Monday representing the final major surge in sales for non-essential goods. Pandya anticipates that growth will weaken as the discounts diminish, guiding buyer behavior during this season. However, there may still be latecomers to holiday shopping, resulting in continued spending trickling in into December.

