Instagram Black Friday Sales Soar Despite Government Ban in Iran

Despite being banned the Iranian government, Instagram continues to thrive as a popular platform for businesses, particularly during the Black Friday sales. According to Podro, a social commerce and logistics company, Instagram-based businesses in Iran experienced a significant surge in sales during the Black Friday shopping period, with an increase of 38 percent in value compared to normal days. While specific sales figures are not available, small businesses reported selling up to 20 times more than usual.

Podro’s claims are based on the success of their Instagram Black Friday campaign, which involved the participation of around 2,000 small and medium-sized businesses. The popularity of Black Friday sales has been steadily growing in Iran over the past few years, with fashion and beauty products being the most prominent commodities this year, but even homemade jams and condiments were up for grabs.

Accessing Instagram and other major social media and messaging platforms like X, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Telegram in Iran requires the use of anti-filtering software. Government filters block these apps, making them inaccessible within the country. The ban on Instagram was announced on September 21, 2022, following anti-government protests sparked the tragic death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who died while in the custody of the morality police.

With over forty million users, Instagram is the second most popular social platform in Iran, trailing behind Telegram. Both platforms are widely used small and home-based businesses for marketing purposes. However, the ban on Instagram, coupled with frequent internet blackouts, has posed challenges for businesses and protesters alike. Many Iranians have turned to VPNs (virtual private networks) topass the filters and gain access to banned platforms and websites.

Despite the ban’s intentions to quell protests and restrict information sharing, it inadvertently hampers the growth of small businesses, particularly those run women or based in rural areas. These businesses heavily rely on Instagram for advertising and WhatsApp for communication with potential customers. Experts have warned about the detrimental effects of filtering Instagram and other social platforms on these small-scale enterprises.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Instagram played a pivotal role in the exponential growth of many small businesses, especially those operated from homes and rural regions. Women in rural areas began utilizing Instagram to sell various products, ranging from homegrown herbs and vegetables to handicrafts and duck eggs. Some of these businesses flourished to the extent that they provided employment opportunities for others in the community.

One notable success story involves a fishing village in Bushehr Province, where a fisherman’s wife started marketing their catch through Instagram. Now known as Mahimarket (Fish Market), the business sells the entire village’s catch, which is packed in ice-filled polystyrene boxes and sent airplane to customers in cities over a thousand kilometers away.

While the Iranian government claims that domestic social media platforms have gained popularity and user numbers have increased, there is still a strong demand for anti-filtering software. According to Yekta Net, a major Iranian online marketing company, 80 percent of Iranians use VPNs topass filtering restrictions and access banned social media and messaging platforms. This highlights the continued desire for Iranians to have unhindered access to online platforms, despite government limitations.

