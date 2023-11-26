New Study Warns of Online Security Risks During Black Friday and Holiday Season

As the holiday shopping season approaches, a recent report from Netskope Threat Labs highlights the importance of online security for the retail sector. The study reveals that Google applications, such as Google Drive and Gmail, dominate the spread of malware during this period. The popular messaging app, WhatsApp, also ranks high, making it one of the top three channels for virus distribution.

Malware families often target sensitive information such as banking credentials, personal information, and credit card details. The study found that Google Drive and Gmail ranked first and second, respectively, in terms of malware distribution in the retail sector. The main method of attack is through Trojans, which trick users into downloading other malicious software. WhatsApp is third on the list of the most popular apps for downloads in the retail sector, making it a prime target for virus dissemination.

According to the research, retailers and consumers alike need to be extra cautious during Black Friday and the holiday season, as these are the preferred dates for cybercriminals. Security teams should analyze the protection layers of their networks in advance to minimize the risk of cyberattacks.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What are the main applications targeted cybercriminals during the holiday season?

The study Netskope Threat Labs revealed that Google applications, including Google Drive and Gmail, are the most targeted. The messaging app WhatsApp also ranks high on the list of channels used for distributing malware.

What types of information do malware families aim to steal?

Malware families primarily target sensitive information such as banking credentials, personal data, and credit card information.

Why is WhatsApp a popular target for virus distribution?

WhatsApp is a widely used messaging app, making it an attractive target for cybercriminals looking to spread malware. Its popularity among retail users increases the risk of data theft or exposure, as messages can be easily forwarded.

How can retailers and consumers protect themselves from malware during the holiday season?

According to Netskope’s recommendations, retailers should perform thorough inspections of HTTP and HTTPS downloads to prevent malware infiltration. They should also analyze high-risk file types before downloading and implement policies to block unnecessary app downloads and uploads. Additionally, implementing an intrusion prevention system (IPS) and Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) technology can help identify and block malicious traffic patterns.

For users, the same security measures apply year-round but should be reinforced during the holiday season. This includes verifying the authenticity of websites, avoiding clicking on suspicious links in emails or WhatsApp messages, refraining from saving passwords in browsers, and not sharing personal information like credit card details.

By staying vigilant and taking proactive security measures, both retailers and consumers can reduce the risks associated with cyber threats during the holiday season.

(Source: Netskope Threat Labs)