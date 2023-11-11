New Ways to Score Amazing Deals During Black Friday 2023

The highly anticipated Black Friday deals event is just around the corner, and this year, the rules have changed. Gone are the days when the best offers could only be found on Black Friday itself. Retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Lowe’s, and Amazon have already kicked off their sales, offering excellent discounts and allowing shoppers to start their holiday shopping early.

With the early sales, you no longer have to wait for Black Friday to snag the best deals. Whether you’re in the market for a new TV, kitchen appliances, Apple devices, vacuums, laptops, or even gift ideas, there are incredible offers available right now. The discounts are so significant that you can secure record-low prices and stretch out your holiday shopping throughout the season.

Some of the standout deals currently available include the latest Apple Watch 9, discounted to $349 (originally $399) at Amazon. For those in need of a new television, a 65-inch 4K smart TV from Hisense is marked down to an unbelievable price of $499.99 (originally $1,199). Walmart also offers the popular Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner on sale for $89 (originally $123.59).

It’s important to note that many of these Black Friday deals offer the best prices ever seen. Additionally, Best Buy provides a price match guarantee, ensuring that you’ll get the best deal possible. If an item’s price decreases during the holiday season, Best Buy will match the lower price.

To make your shopping experience easier, below is a list of today’s top Black Friday sales across various retailers:

– Amazon: 50% off TVs, air fryers, AirPods, and clothing

– Apple: AirPods Pro, Apple Watch 8, and iPads starting from $99

– Adidas: 40% off running shoes, sweatshirts, and leggings

– Best Buy: Up to $800 off 4K TVs, laptops, and headphones

– Bed Bath & Beyond: 65% off sitewide + free shipping

– Christmas: 40% off decor, pajamas, and trees

– Dell: Discounts on best-selling Inspiron and XPS laptops

– DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses

– Lowe’s: Up to $800 off major appliances

– Nectar: Mattress deals starting at $359

– Nordstrom: 30% off Nike, Levi’s, Skims, Adidas, and more

– Purple: Up to $400 off Purple mattresses

– Samsung: Up to $2,000 off TVs, phones, and appliances

– Target: 40% off furniture, TVs, clothing, and appliances

– Toys: Disney, Barbie, Lego, and board games from $14.99

– Walmart: Apple Watch 9, affordable TVs, air fryers, and toys

– Wayfair: 70% off furniture, rugs, and Christmas decor

It’s essential to act fast, as these deals won’t last forever. Start your holiday shopping early and take advantage of the incredible discounts available now. For more Black Friday deals, be sure to check out our roundup on Black Friday TV deals, Amazon Black Friday deals, and Best Buy Black Friday deals guides.

FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions)

Q: Can I still find the best deals only on Black Friday?

A: No, many retailers have started their Black Friday sales early, so the best deals are available well before the actual day.

Q: Are the prices during these early sales record-breaking?

A: Yes, most of the deals currently available offer the best prices ever seen.

Q: What if the price of an item goes lower during the holiday season?

A: Best Buy offers a price match guarantee, ensuring that you’ll get the lowest price possible if it decreases during the season.

Q: Which retailers have early Black Friday sales?

A: Retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Lowe’s, and Amazon have already launched their sales, offering incredible discounts.

Q: Can I start my holiday shopping now?

A: Absolutely! With the early Black Friday sales, you can start your holiday shopping right away and stretch it out throughout the season.