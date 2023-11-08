Early Black Friday TV Deals: A Shopper’s Guide to Getting the Best Deals

Black Friday is almost here, and that means it’s time to start hunting for the best TV deals. TV sales have always been a staple of Black Friday, and this year is no different. Retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon are already offering early Black Friday TV deals, giving shoppers plenty of time to find the perfect TV at a great price.

One of the standout early Black Friday TV deals comes from Best Buy. They are offering a massive discount on the LG B3 Series OLED TV, with savings of over $1,000 on the 77-inch model. This TV features Dolby Vision and a 120 Hz refresh rate, making it a great choice for both movies and gaming.

Walmart is also getting in on the action with their own lineup of early Black Friday TV deals. One of their standout deals is the onn. 65-inch 4K TV, which is possibly the cheapest 65-inch TV you’ll find this Black Friday. While it may not have all the bells and whistles of higher-end models, reviewers have praised its solid picture quality for the price.

Amazon is another retailer offering early Black Friday TV deals. One of their best deals is the Insignia 50-inch 4K TV with the Fire TV platform built in. Priced at less than $200, it’s hard to find a cheaper 50-inch 4K TV this Black Friday season.

These are just a few examples of the early Black Friday TV deals available. As more deals are announced, it’s worth keeping an eye out for discounts on top brands like Samsung, LG, and TCL. Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model, there’s sure to be a TV deal that fits your needs and budget.

FAQ:

Q: When is Black Friday?

A: Black Friday falls on the day after Thanksgiving, which is traditionally the fourth Thursday in November. This year, Black Friday is on [date].

Q: Are TV deals only available on Black Friday?

A: While Black Friday is known for its TV deals, many retailers now offer early Black Friday deals that extend throughout the month of November. This gives shoppers more time to find and secure the best deals.

Q: Are the prices listed in the article the final price or subject to change?

A: Prices listed in the article are accurate at the time of writing but are subject to change. It’s always a good idea to check the retailer’s website for the most up-to-date pricing information before making a purchase.

Q: Where can I find these early Black Friday TV deals?

A: The early Black Friday TV deals mentioned in the article can be found on the respective retailer’s websites: Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon. Be sure to check their Black Friday sections for the latest deals and discounts.