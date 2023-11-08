A Glimpse at the Early Black Friday TV Deals

Black Friday has always been synonymous with incredible TV deals, and this year is no exception. Retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Samsung are already rolling out enticing discounts on a wide range of TVs, from budget-friendly options to high-end models. With the holiday season approaching, now is the perfect time to upgrade your home entertainment setup. Here’s a look at the best early Black Friday TV deals.

Amazon: One standout deal is the Insignia 50-inch 4K TV with the Fire TV platform built-in. Priced at less than $200, it offers exceptional value for money with its larger screen size compared to the 43-inch version, making it an attractive option for movie nights and gaming sessions.

Walmart: If you’re in the market for a cheap 4K TV, Walmart has you covered. The onn. 65-inch 4K TV, priced affordably, has received positive reviews for its solid picture quality and built-in Roku. While it may not have fancy backlighting, it delivers a satisfying viewing experience at an unbeatable price.

Best Buy: LG’s OLED TVs have always been renowned for their stunning picture quality. The LG B3 Series OLED TV, now available at a significant early Black Friday discount, is a crowd favorite. With a massive 77-inch screen and advanced features like Dolby Vision and a 120 Hz refresh rate, it’s a worthwhile investment for anyone seeking a premium viewing experience.

Samsung: For those interested in larger screen sizes, the Samsung Q80C 85-inch QLED TV is an excellent choice. As part of Samsung’s Black Friday deals, it offers exceptional brightness and precise local dimming zones, perfect for sports enthusiasts who want to enjoy their favorite games even in well-lit rooms.

These are just a few examples of the early Black Friday TV deals available. With more deals expected to drop in the coming weeks, now is the perfect time to start researching and comparing prices. Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly option or a top-of-the-line TV, there is something for everyone this Black Friday.

FAQ:

Q: When is Black Friday this year?

A: Black Friday falls on the day after Thanksgiving, which is November 24th, 2023.

Q: Can I purchase these TV deals online?

A: Yes, all the mentioned retailers offer online shopping options, allowing you to conveniently browse and purchase the TV deals from the comfort of your home.

Q: Are these TV deals available in-store as well?

A: Yes, most retailers offer both online and in-store options for customers to take advantage of the Black Friday deals. However, availability may vary, so it’s recommended to check with your local store for the most up-to-date information.

Q: Are there any other retailers offering Black Friday TV deals?

A: While the focus of this article is on Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Samsung, many other retailers also participate in Black Friday and offer competitive deals on TVs. It’s worth exploring multiple options to find the best deal that suits your needs and budget.

