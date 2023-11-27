Enriching the Retail Experience through Innovative Technology Partnerships

Coles 360, a leading omnichannel media solutions provider, has recently announced exciting partnerships with Broadsign and Nova, marking a significant advancement in their product capabilities. These collaborations aim to enhance Coles 360’s commitment to delivering unique, impactful, and measurable marketing strategies in the retail industry.

By teaming up with Broadsign, a prominent out-of-home ad tech provider, Coles 360 can now leverage their expertise to amplify their advertising efforts. This partnership opens up new possibilities for Coles 360 to reach a wider audience and deliver targeted messages using innovative digital signage solutions. With Broadsign’s cutting-edge technology, Coles 360 can create more engaging and personalized campaigns that resonate with customers on a deeper level.

Additionally, Coles 360 has forged an agreement with Nova, a prominent media company. This strategic collaboration will further strengthen Coles 360’s media solutions, enabling them to offer a comprehensive omnichannel experience to their clients. By combining their respective expertise, Coles 360 and Nova can provide integrated marketing solutions that seamlessly bridge the gap between online and offline channels, ultimately driving brand awareness and customer engagement.

Through these partnerships, Coles 360 is poised to revolutionize the retail advertising landscape. By embracing advanced ad tech solutions and adopting a holistic approach to marketing, they are well-positioned to deliver outstanding results for their clients.

