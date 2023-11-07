Prepare for Amazon’s Early Black Friday Deals

Amazon has just announced that they will be starting their Black Friday event a week before Thanksgiving on Friday, Nov. 17. This decision is aimed at giving customers more time to shop and take advantage of the deals. Last year, Amazon began their Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving Day, but this year they are extending the event to give shoppers even more opportunities to save.

During the Black Friday sales event, new deals will be available as often as every five minutes, so it’s important for customers to check back regularly to find the latest discounts. Brands like YETI, Peloton, LEGO, and Ruggable will be participating, and customers can expect up to 50% off on IT Cosmetics, up to 47% off on National Tree Company Christmas trees and garlands, up to 42% off on Bissell products, up to 33% off on Le Creuset products, and up to 30% off on Barbie dolls and playsets.

But the savings don’t stop on Black Friday. Amazon will also be holding a Cyber Monday weekend sales event from Saturday, Nov. 25 to Monday, Nov. 27. This event will feature deals from brands like Ninja, CeraVE, and Casper mattresses. Prime members will also have the opportunity to sign up for exclusive doorbuster deals during this time.

