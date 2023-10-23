Texas Dad Goes Viral for Supporting Daughter’s Cheer Career

A heartwarming video of a Texas dad supporting his daughter’s cheer career has gone viral on social media. Andre Simmons is being hailed as the “cheer dad of the year” for his enthusiastic participation in his daughter Jazlyn’s cheer routine at Temple High School.

Simmons, who is often away for work as an infantryman, took the time to learn his daughter’s routine so that he could surprise her during a football game. He wanted to create a lifelong memory and make up for the time that he had been away. When he finally mastered the routine, he jumped up in the stands and joined his daughter, nailing all the moves.

The video, posted on TikTok Jazlyn’s mother Cecelia Simmons, quickly gained attention and garnered praise from social media users. Many commended Simmons for his dedication and support of his daughter’s passion.

Speaking to Good Morning America, Simmons expressed his love for his daughter and his commitment to continue cheering her on. He stated, “At the end of the day, it’s all for her. So I’m gonna get up there and do the cheer with her.”

This heartwarming display of fatherly support highlights the special bond between parent and child. It serves as a reminder of the importance of nurturing and encouraging our loved ones in their pursuits. Andre Simmons has undoubtedly set an example for other parents to follow, showing the power of love and support.

