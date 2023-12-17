Celebrity Chef Ameera Muhammad Shares Tips for a Festive Holiday Feast

Chef Ameera Muhammad is renowned for her culinary expertise and has cooked for A-list celebrities and Hollywood elites. As the holiday season approaches, she shares her insights on how to create a memorable and comforting feast for friends and family.

One of Chef Muhammad’s most sought-after dishes is her vanilla bean yams. She insists on using white sugar instead of brown sugar, as it provides a much more delicate flavor. To give the yams an extra touch of pizzazz, she adds vanilla bean paste. Her secret ingredient, however, is citrus. By incorporating oranges and lemon zest into the dish, she creates a vibrant and refreshing flavor profile that perfectly complements the sweetness of the yams.

When it comes to cooking for celebrities like Damson Idris and Jason Lee, Chef Muhammad aims to add a “bougie touch” to their meals. For Idris, who hails from the United Kingdom, she plans to prepare a lavish spread that includes fried turkey, fried chicken, roasted duck, cornbread, mac and cheese, cornbread stuffing, honey butter biscuits, vanilla bean yams, and peach cobbler. Lee’s menu is similar, with the addition of ham and salmon. The ham is glazed with brown sugar and then torched for a delightful crispy finish.

However, Chef Muhammad believes that simplicity is key, especially during the holidays. While it’s fun to experiment with new dishes, she advises keeping the menu classic and nostalgic. People crave the familiar tastes of their childhood and enjoy the feeling of connection that comes with sharing a meal with loved ones.

To discover more of Chef Muhammad’s delicious recipes and culinary creations, follow her on Instagram. Whether you’re cooking for celebrities or simply want to impress your friends and family this holiday season, her expertise will undoubtedly elevate your feast to a whole new level.