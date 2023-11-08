Swedish Actor and Model Simon Lööf Joins Black Bear’s Roster

Swedish actor and model Simon Lööf has recently joined the management arm of Black Bear for representation. With this new signing, Lööf’s career is set to reach new heights in the entertainment industry.

Lööf is currently immersed in his role as the lead in Netflix’s upcoming Swedish thriller, “An Honest Life.” Under the direction of Mikael Marcimain, known for his work on films like “Blackwater” and “Call Girl,” this highly anticipated production will captivate audiences worldwide upon its release in 2024. The thrilling storyline, adapted from Joakim Zander’s novel, follows a disillusioned law school student who finds himself entangled in a web of crime after becoming infatuated with a politically active young woman he meets at a demonstration.

Lööf initially made his acting debut in 2020 in the teen ice hockey drama, “Eagles,” showcasing his talent from the very beginning. He followed this success with a notable co-starring role in the critically acclaimed Swedish series “Threesome,” where he acted alongside Matilda Källström.

Apart from “An Honest Life,” fans of Lööf can look forward to his appearance in the series “So Long, Marianne,” exploring the relationship between musician Leonard Cohen and Marianne Ihlen. Lööf portrays Cohen’s friend, the well-known Swedish writer Göran Thunström. Furthermore, Lööf will delight audiences in the epic fantasy film “In The Lost Lands,” directed Paul W.S. Anderson and based on a story George R. R. Martin. He shares the screen with stars Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista.

Black Bear’s management arm, renowned for its global focus, boasts an impressive roster of artists. Led partners Keith Redmon and Joanne Roberts Wiles, their team of seven full-time managers represents almost one hundred artists worldwide, including renowned figures in the industry such as Karyn Kusama, Johan Renck, and Cooper Raiff.

While Black Bear’s management arm now represents Lööf, he will continue to be represented Diomi Cordero at 101 Entertainment in the U.S. and Vera Tjärnå at PMJ Artistgruppen in Sweden.

