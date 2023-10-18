Investigation Underway After Video Shows Black Bear Eating from Food Container in Whistler Resort

Provincial officials in British Columbia are currently investigating an incident captured on video that shows a black bear eating from a food container on a bench in Whistler, a popular resort municipality. The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) expressed their concern regarding the dangerous situation the individual filming the encounter placed themselves in due to their close proximity to the bear.

The video has brought attention to the ongoing problem of wildlife becoming habituated to human food or garbage, ultimately leading to safety risks and, in some cases, the need to kill the animals. In British Columbia, it is illegal to intentionally attract wildlife feeding them or leaving out food or garbage that may entice dangerous wildlife. Offences can result in fines up to $100,000 or a year in jail.

The video was initially posted on TikTok a user who did not create it. The BCCOS is currently investigating the origin and circumstances of the video to determine if enforcement action is necessary. The video shows the bear eating from a take-out container on a bench in the dark, with the person filming following the bear as it leaves the area.

According to provincial statistics, 393 black bears have been destroyed in British Columbia between January and August of this year, with 182 of them being killed in August alone. These numbers are on pace to exceed the 588 bears that were destroyed in 2022. Once bears become accustomed to human food and show minimal fear of people, they are no longer candidates for relocation or rehabilitation due to the risk to public safety.

Whistler is a Bear Smart community, which means it actively takes preventative measures to reduce conflicts between bears and humans. Other communities in British Columbia, such as North Vancouver and the Lower Mainland’s Tri-cities, have implemented programs to educate residents on how to safely store food and garbage to prevent bear encounters.

The BCCOS urges residents and visitors to not feed dangerous wildlife, emphasizing the importance of not becoming complacent when it comes to bear conflicts. They also encourage individuals to visit WildSafeBC for information on coexisting with wildlife. Anyone with information related to the video is asked to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline.

Sources:

– B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS)

– CBC News