Black Barbie Documentary Coming to Netflix: Exploring the History and Impact of Representation

A fascinating documentary about the history and significance of the first Black Barbie doll is set to make its debut on Netflix. Titled “Black Barbie,” the film premiered at South Southwest and has been highly praised, currently boasting a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The rights to the movie were acquired Shonda Rhimes’ production company, Shondaland, which is also known for its hit Netflix series, Bridgerton.

The documentary delves into the story of three remarkable Black women who worked at Mattel and played a crucial role in advocating for the creation of Black Barbie. Beulah Mae Mitchell, Kitty Black Perkins, and Stacey McBride Irby fought for representation and diversity in the iconic doll line. Directed Mitchell’s niece, Lagueria Davis, the film sheds light on their journey and explores the importance of representation and the impact dolls can have on identity and imagination.

Similar to Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie film, the Black Barbie documentary examines the doll’s polarizing reputation. As Davis states in the early part of the documentary, “I hate dolls.” This sentiment echoes the tagline of Gerwig’s film: “If you love Barbie, this movie is for you. If you hate Barbie, this movie is for you.” The documentary features interviews with Mattel representatives, Barbie fans and consumers, cultural commentators, and historians, providing insights into the cultural significance of the iconic doll.

The inclusion of the Black Barbie documentary in Netflix’s lineup capitalizes on the success of Gerwig’s Barbie, which has generated an impressive $1.4 billion. With the growing demand for diverse and inclusive storytelling, the release of this documentary is significant. Viewers can expect to gain a deeper understanding of the historical context and impact of the first Black Barbie doll when the film becomes available on Netflix.

