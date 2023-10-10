Netflix and Shondaland Acquire Documentary on the History of Black Barbie

Netflix and Shondaland have obtained worldwide rights to the documentary film “Black Barbie.” Directed Lagueria Davis, the film explores the history of the first Black Barbie doll, which was introduced in 1980, 31 years after the original Barbie. The documentary also focuses on three Black women at Mattel who advocated for the toy’s creation.

The “Black Barbie” documentary premiered at this year’s SXSW, and the initial cut of the film received widespread acclaim. As part of Shondaland’s overall deal with Netflix, Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers have joined as executive producers for the project.

The documentary not only delves into the journey and cultural impact of the Black Barbie but also sheds light on the importance of representation in dolls and how they contribute to the formation of identity and imagination. It features insights from Mattel insiders, consumers, cultural commentators, and historians.

This documentary release comes during a thriving period for the Barbie brand. The recent live-action movie featuring a multicultural cast, directed Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, grossed over $1.4 billion at the box office. However, the film acknowledges that Barbie does not appeal to everyone. In “Black Barbie,” Davis humorously states, “I hate dolls,” alluding to the complexity of the narrative explored within the film.

In addition to Lagueria Davis, the film was produced Lovely Day Films’ Aaliyah Williams. The executive producers include Grace Lay and Sumalee Montano from LinLay Productions, Camilla Hall from Lady & Bird Films, Milan Chakraborty, and Jyoti Sarda.

The acquisition of the “Black Barbie” documentary Netflix and Shondaland ensures that this significant story will reach a global audience and continue the conversation about diversity and inclusion in popular culture.