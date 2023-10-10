Black Barbie: A Groundbreaking Documentary Celebrating Representation in Toys

The highly anticipated documentary, “Black Barbie,” has found its home at Netflix, thanks to a partnership with Shonda Rhimes and her production company, Shondaland. Directed Lagueria Davis and produced Aaliyah Williams, the film sheds light on the significant impact that three Black women at Mattel had on the evolution of the Barbie brand.

The documentary delves into the journey of the first Black Barbie, tracing its origins back to 1980. By exploring the stories of these charismatic Mattel insiders, the film emphasizes the importance of representation and how dolls can play a crucial role in shaping identity and imagination.

Prior to its release on Netflix, a work-in-progress version of the film premiered at SXSW 2023. In their review, The Hollywood Reporter noted the documentary’s discussion of various topics, including Barbie’s vlogs addressing racism during the 2020 protests and the attempts to give Black Barbie her own storylines. While the review recognized the interesting nature of these subjects, it also mentioned the film’s ambitious attempt to cover as much ground as possible within its limited running time.

Executive produced Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers, the documentary was acquired as part of Shondaland’s deal with Netflix. Additional executive producers include Grace Lay and Sumalee Montano for LinLay Productions, Camilla Hall for Lady & Bird Films, Milan Chakraborty, and Jyoti Sarda.

The release of “Black Barbie” on Netflix coincides with the continued popularity of the iconic toy brand. With the success of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, which has become the highest-grossing film of the year with over $1.4 billion in box office earnings, the interest in Barbie and its impact on popular culture is at an all-time high.

In a world where representation matters, “Black Barbie” serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of diversity and inclusivity in all aspects of our lives, including the toys that shape our childhoods and influence our perceptions of the world.

Sources:

– The Hollywood Reporter (review)

– Netflix

– Shondaland