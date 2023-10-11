“Black Barbie: A Documentary” Coming to Netflix: Celebrating Representation

Netflix and Shondaland have recently acquired the documentary film “Black Barbie: A Documentary,” which premiered at South By Southwest earlier this year. The film, directed Lagueria Davis, sheds light on the three Black women at Mattel who played a crucial role in the creation of the first Black Barbie in 1980. Executive produced Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers, the documentary explores the significance of representation and how dolls can impact identity and imagination.

The project, which received positive reviews at SXSW, is described as both a celebration and an interrogation of the historical moment when the Black Barbie was introduced. It delves into the personal stories of Beulah Mae Mitchell, Kitty Black Perkins, and Stacey McBride Irby, who paved the way for greater diversity and inclusion in the toy industry.

Director Lagueria Davis expressed her enthusiasm about the documentary finding a home on Netflix and partnering with Shondaland to share the story of Black Barbie. She emphasized the personal journey behind the film, honoring her aunt and the women who made history.

The acquisition of “Black Barbie: A Documentary” Netflix and Shondaland reflects the growing importance of representation and diversity in popular culture. This documentary not only celebrates the impact of the first Black Barbie but also explores the broader significance of dolls as tools for shaping identity and fostering imagination.

