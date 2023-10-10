Netflix and Shondaland Acquire Rights to “Black Barbie: A Documentary”

Netflix and Shondaland have acquired the worldwide rights to the documentary “Black Barbie: A Documentary” from filmmaker Lagueria Davis. The film, which received critical acclaim as a work-in-progress at this year’s SXSW Film Festival, explores the impact of three Black women on the evolution of the Barbie brand.

Executive produced Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers as part of their overall deal with Netflix, “Black Barbie” takes a different perspective from the recent Barbie fantasy comedy directed Greta Gerwig. While Gerwig’s film resonated with audiences and became the highest-grossing film of 2023, “Black Barbie” delves into the stories of the Black women at Mattel who played a crucial role in the creation of the first Black Barbie in 1980.

The documentary celebrates the significance of representation and how dolls can influence identity and imagination. Lagueria Davis expresses her gratitude for the collaboration with Shondaland and Netflix, stating that telling Black Barbie’s story has been a personal journey.

The producers of “Black Barbie” include Aaliyah Williams, representing Just A Rebel, and Lagueria Davis from Lovely Day Films. Executive producers also include Grace Lay and Sumalee Montano from LinLay Productions, Camilla Hall from Lady & Bird Films, Milan Chakraborty, and Jyoti Sarda.

Shondaland, known for producing popular series like “Bridgerton” and “Inventing Anna” for Netflix, continues to expand its portfolio with “Black Barbie.” The production company recently completed casting for its Netflix murder mystery series titled “The Residence,” which is based on Kate Andersen Brower’s book “The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House.”

