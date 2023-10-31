Keith Lee’s Visit to Atlanta Reveals Customer Service Issues in Restaurants

Keith Lee, a popular TikTok food reviewer with 14.4 million followers, recently visited Atlanta with his family and uncovered some long-standing customer service problems in certain restaurants. Through a viral food tour series on TikTok, Lee gained 82.4 million views across nine videos, sparking widespread discussion and commentary on the issue.

During his visit, Lee encountered unusual rules and difficulties at some of the city’s Instagram-famous brunch spots. For example, at the Atlanta Breakfast Club, he discovered strict rules like being unable to serve water until the whole party was seated, prohibiting add-ons to the initial order, and charging an extra $1 for butter. At The Real Milk and Honey, some members of Lee’s family were refused service, while Old Lady Gang assigned them a 90-minute wait time, both incidents occurring before Lee arrived.

Lee’s experiences resonated with many locals and people familiar with the Atlanta dining scene who praised him for shedding light on the challenges they face such as strict regulations, early closings, difficulty ordering, and long wait times. Many praised Lee for not wanting special treatment and emphasizing the need for every customer to be treated equally. This issue is not about Keith Lee coming to town; it’s about providing a great experience to everyone who spends their money on these establishments.

Zackory Kirk, an Atlanta-based TikTok food reviewer, called attention to the disappointment residents feel daily and suggested that restaurants should see this as an opportunity for improvement. He pointed out that while many Atlanta restaurants excel at social media promotion and attracting influencers, they often fall short in delivering an exceptional dining experience. Influencers receive VIP treatment, leaving locals disappointed with mediocre food and service.

The online discussion surrounding Lee’s videos also turned the spotlight on the house rules of certain restaurants. Critics argue that these rules put unnecessary burdens on customers instead of management taking responsibility for creating a smooth dining experience. Some of these rules have been criticized for perpetuating racist stereotypes about Black customers, reflecting an internalized anti-Blackness within the industry.

Imani Bashir, a travel journalist and former Atlanta restaurant worker, highlighted how these rules reflect cultural biases and prevent Black customers from being given a fair chance. She stressed that hospitality entrepreneurs should prioritize genuine service over solely focusing on making money.

Keith Lee’s visit to Atlanta has sparked an important conversation about the need for improved customer service in the city’s restaurants. It serves as a reminder that every customer, regardless of their social media presence or fame, deserves a positive dining experience. Atlanta’s food scene should strive to provide exceptional service and taste, rather than just creating Instagram-worthy moments.

