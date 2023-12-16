Netflix Boosts DC Extended Universe’s Streaming Performance, Sparks Speculation

The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) has recently made its way onto Netflix, generating significant discussion about the performance of these movies on the streaming platform. Notably, two films have garnered attention in the U.S. Top 10 chart: David Ayer’s Suicide Squad at #5 and Black Adam at #8. Despite the historical tendency of underperforming movies finding new life on streaming platforms, the DC brand being owned Warner Bros. Discovery makes this situation unique.

As the DCEU’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom marks the end of the current era, DC Studios is preparing to start afresh with Superman: Legacy. However, the success of Suicide Squad and Black Adam on Netflix has rejuvenated the hopes of fans for a Black Adam sequel and has led to increased talk of the “Ayer Cut” being released.

Black Adam received mixed critical reviews upon its theatrical release in October, only grossing $393 million worldwide. Nonetheless, this apparent success on Netflix has sparked speculation about the future of the franchise. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who stars in Black Adam, previously stated that the character would not be featured in the initial storytelling of James Gunn’s DC films. However, he expressed a willingness to explore other opportunities for Black Adam within the DC multiverse.

Even Zack Snyder, the architect of the Snyderverse, has joined the conversation, expressing his interest in continuing his vision if Netflix had the rights to the characters from his DC universe. This statement has further fueled speculation among fans about the potential future of the DCEU on the streaming platform.

While the impact of the DCEU’s success on Netflix remains to be seen, it is clear that the streaming performance has generated excitement and conjecture among fans. Whether this leads to sequels, director’s cuts, or other developments within the franchise, viewers and enthusiasts can only wait and see what lies ahead.