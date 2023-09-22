Friday’s Boxing Schedule Includes BKFC 50: Hunt vs. Camozzi – Prelims

This Friday promises an exciting lineup of boxing events, with one of the highlights being the BKFC 50: Hunt vs. Camozzi – Prelims. Fans can catch all the action on fubo Sports Network, as well as other platforms like ESPN+ and DAZN.

The event will kick off at 8:00 PM ET, and viewers can tune in to the fubo Sports Network TV channel or stream it live on Fubo. It’s an excellent opportunity for boxing enthusiasts to witness some thrilling fights and support their favorite fighters.

For those unfamiliar with the term, BKFC stands for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. As the name suggests, this organization specializes in bare-knuckle fights, which adds to the intensity and rawness of the sport. The BKFC 50: Hunt vs. Camozzi – Prelims is set to be a high-stakes event, with skilled fighters battling it out in the ring.

Aside from the BKFC event, fans can also catch other boxing matches throughout the year on Fubo, ESPN+, and DAZN. These platforms offer live streaming services for boxing enthusiasts to enjoy all the action from the comfort of their own homes.

Don’t miss out on any of the thrilling moments in the world of boxing. Whether it’s watching the BKFC 50: Hunt vs. Camozzi – Prelims or following other matches throughout the year, Fubo, ESPN+, and DAZN have got you covered.

