Study Reveals Significant Online Ad Spending Political Parties in State Elections

According to a recent study conducted the Lokniti-Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), political parties in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan have allocated substantial amounts for online advertisement campaigns. The study utilized the Meta Ad library archives, an open-source archive of ads across Meta’s platforms, to analyze the expenditure, reach, and funding activities of these campaigns.

In Madhya Pradesh, the study found that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had a higher expenditure than the Congress in the 90 days leading up to the election. The BJP spent approximately Rs. 94 lakh, while the Congress spent about Rs. 72 lakh. However, when considering only the last 30 days before the elections, the Congress nearly doubled their spending compared to the BJP.

The study also analyzed the top spenders on Facebook in Madhya Pradesh, revealing a total expenditure of Rs. 1.1 crore the top 10 accounts. Furthermore, it examined the thematic profiles of ads posted the @BJPMadhyaPradesh and @INCMadhyaPradesh accounts. The analysis revealed that 30% of the BJP’s ads aimed to encourage voters to support their party, while 27% focused on their manifesto. The Congress, on the other hand, had 25% of their ads based on their manifesto and 19% were personal attacks targeting BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In Chhattisgarh, the study uncovered that the BJP spent Rs. 79.7 lakh in the last 90 days leading up to the election, while the Congress spent Rs. 4.7 lakh. Among the top spenders on Facebook in the state, six were non-party and non-candidate campaigners. The thematic analysis of ads posted @BJPChhattisgarh and @INCChhattisgarh highlighted that 42% of the BJP’s ads sought votes, 19% were focused on the party’s manifesto and promises under ‘Modi Ki Guarantee,’ and 12% made allegations of corruption. In comparison, most of the Congress’ ads were critical of the BJP and their shortcomings (21%), followed ads on their own manifesto (19%).

Lastly, in Rajasthan, the BJP had a much higher expenditure than the Congress in the 90 days preceding the elections. The BJP spent approximately Rs. 94 lakh, while the Congress spent about Rs. 2.18 lakh. Additionally, the study revealed that the BJP allocated more funds for ads with negative undertones, spending between Rs. 2.3 lakh to Rs. 2.8 lakh on such ads.

Overall, the study highlights the significant amount of money spent political parties on online ad campaigns in these state elections. It provides insights into the expenditure patterns, thematic profiles of ads, and the focus areas of each party’s campaigns. As digital advertising continues to play a crucial role in political communication, understanding these trends is essential in assessing the strategies used political parties to reach and persuade voters.