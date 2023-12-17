BJP Shifts Blame After Parliament Security Breach

A recent security breach in the Indian Parliament has sparked controversy, with the Trinamool Congress accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of resorting to diversionary tactics and attempting to shift blame. The breach, which put the lives of parliamentarians at risk, has raised concerns regarding the safety and security of the legislative body.

Minister Shashi Panja criticized the Union home minister for failing to take responsibility for the breach and emphasized that the government of the accused’s home state cannot be held responsible for the incident.

The Trinamool Congress spokesperson, Kunal Ghosh, strongly condemned the BJP for sharing a photograph of alleged mastermind Lalit Jha with Trinamool MLA Tapas Ray. Ghosh argued that the focus should be on the BJP MP who issued the pass to the attackers, highlighting the need for accountability.

Ghosh further criticized the BJP for attempting topass the issue with false excuses and using their majority in Parliament to evade responsibility. He called for a statement from the Prime Minister and the resignation of the home minister.

Tapas Ray dismissed the photograph shared BJP leaders as childish and accused them of trying to cover up their failures. He clarified that the photograph was taken during a previous event and that he did not know the individual in question.

In light of the security breach, questions have been raised about the authorization process for visitor passes. It was revealed that the visitor passes recovered from the accused individuals were authorized BJP MP Pratap Simmha’s office. This development may have repercussions for Simmha’s political future, as his relationship with party seniors has become strained in recent years.

The alleged mastermind, Lalit Jha, has been arrested and is now in the custody of the Special Cell. The investigation has revealed that their objective was to bring attention to various issues such as unrest in Manipur, unemployment, and farmers’ concerns. Jha planned the breach and confiscated the phones of the attackers beforehand.

This security lapse has brought to the forefront the need for a thorough review of the parliamentary security system and stricter protocols to prevent future breaches.