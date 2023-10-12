Bharatiya Janata Party to Collaborate with Social Media Influencers for Digital Campaign

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is taking steps to bolster its digital campaign for the upcoming assembly election in Telangana and the general election in 2024. According to sources, the party plans to collaborate with social media influencers across the nation who have a following of more than 10,000.

During a high-profile meeting at the BJP state headquarters in Hyderabad, Tejasvi Surya, leader of the BJP Yuva Morcha, provided guidance to poll candidates about the key aspects to focus on when working with social media influencers. Surya emphasized the importance of ensuring that content creators actively engage with their audience instead of merely posting content. He also urged BJP cadres to ensure that social media influencers conduct thorough research on their target audience before creating content.

To maximize the reach of their campaign, the BJP leadership has encouraged leaders to bring in social media influencers from all parts of the country, including remote and rural areas.

While the Lok Sabha election is scheduled to take place between April and May 2024, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana will be held in 2023. The counting of votes for these assembly elections will take place on December 3, 2023.

In total, there will be 679 constituencies in the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram, and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, with polling taking place on different days from November 7 to November 30, 2023. The Model Code of Conduct is now in effect.

By collaborating with social media influencers, the BJP aims to strengthen its digital presence and effectively connect with voters in both the upcoming assembly election in Telangana and the general election in 2024.

