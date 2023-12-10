UP BJP Sets Up Social Media Influencer Team to Drive Election Campaign

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is taking its preparations for the Lok Sabha elections to the next level constituting a special team of social media influencers. The team will be responsible for driving the party’s election campaign through platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. The influencers have already been deployed in 90% of the mandals in the state, with the process expected to be completed in the coming days.

In addition to promoting the BJP government schemes and ideology, the team will also play a crucial role in establishing coordination between party workers at the grassroots level. The use of technology has always been a core strength of the BJP, and the party plans to modify its previous social media campaigns for the upcoming elections.

To enhance its ground level campaign, the BJP has also decided to constitute election management and campaign committees at the Lok Sabha seat and assembly segment level. This move will ensure better efficiency and coordination among the party members. Some members of the Lok Sabha committee will be deputed from different assemblies, further strengthening the team.

The UP BJP unit already has around 15,000 social media volunteers who have received extensive training on mobile applications like “Namo” and “Saral”. The party has been regularly updating these volunteers to keep them well-informed and prepared for the election campaign.

By leveraging the power of social media and technology, the BJP aims to reach out to a wider audience and form public support for its policies and initiatives. With the election season approaching, all eyes will be on how effectively the party utilizes its social media influencer team to engage with voters and secure a victory in the Lok Sabha elections.