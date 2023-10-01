BJP MLA Claims to Be Targeted Black Magic

In a Facebook post, Lokendra Pratap Singh, a BJP MLA from Mohammadabad Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh, claimed that he was being targeted individuals using black magic. He posted a photo showing what appears to be a setup for black magic aimed at him. The photo includes a picture of the MLA placed in a basket along with lentils, vermilion, a bottle filled with a yellow-brown liquid, and a piece of fruit or vegetable.

Singh, however, expressed that he was not afraid of these tricks because he was a devout follower of Lord Shiva. He mentioned that those who still believe in such superstitious practices have a distorted mentality and hoped that they would gain wisdom.

After the photo went viral on social media, supporters of the MLA began sharing it extensively. Many people have commented on the post, expressing their belief that these superstitious practices are ineffective.

Lokendra Pratap Singh has been elected as the MLA from Mohammadi constituency for the second consecutive time. He secured victory with a significant margin, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party. This victory marks a historic moment in the Mohammadpur Vidhan Sabha constituency.

While black magic and superstitious practices hold cultural significance for some, their effectiveness is a subject of debate. In the modern era, where scientific advancements have reached great heights, many people view these practices skeptically.

