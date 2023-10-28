New Breakthrough in Karnataka Politician’s Controversial Social Media Post

The Karnataka Police have taken swift action filing an FIR against Harish Poonja, a BJP MLA from Belthangady, for sharing a potentially defamatory poster on social media. The complaint was registered Shekar Kekkedi, a former Zilla Panchayat member, under Sections 504 and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code.

While the post in question called Chief Minister Siddaramaiah a ‘collection master’, it is important to note that the motivation behind this was the recent seizure of a staggering Rs 100 crores in Bengaluru the IT Department. The BJP had seized upon this development to target the ruling Congress party, alleging that the money was amassed the government to finance upcoming assembly elections.

The BJP’s campaign against the Chief Minister gained momentum when party leaders began sharing posters with the ‘collection master’ remark across various social media platforms. Harish Poonja also shared a similar post on his social media account.

It is essential to maintain objectivity and caution, keeping in mind that the investigation into this matter is ongoing. The Karnataka Police are committed to examining all aspects thoroughly.

As this situation unfolds, it serves as a reminder of the increasingly influential role social media platforms play in modern politics. Politicians should exercise caution and abide ethical standards when engaging with these channels, as their online actions can have profound consequences.

FAQ:

Q: What was the reason behind the FIR against Harish Poonja?

A: Harish Poonja, a BJP MLA, shared a controversial poster on social media, calling Chief Minister Siddaramaiah a ‘collection master’. This led to a complaint being filed against him.

Q: What connection does the seizure of money have with the BJP’s campaign?

A: The BJP linked the seizure of Rs 100 crores the IT Department to the Congress government, alleging that the money was collected to fund the upcoming assembly elections.

Q: Was Harish Poonja the only BJP leader involved in sharing the controversial poster?

A: No, several BJP leaders shared similar posters on various social media platforms.