The Kerala Police Books BJP Leader Anil Antony for Controversial Social Media Comment

The Kerala Police has taken action against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary and spokesperson Anil Antony for making a comment on social media about burqa-clad women. Antony shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, depicting a group of students protesting against a bus not stopping at their college. Accompanying the video, Antony wrote, “No bus rides without a burqa in northern Kerala.” This comment has prompted the police to book him under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with promoting enmity between different groups.

This recent incident follows another FIR filed against Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Chandrasekhar was also booked for making statements on social media regarding the blasts near Kochi as well as an unrelated event organized an Islamic group in Malappuram district. The event allegedly featured a virtual address a former Hamas chief. The FIR claims that Chandrasekhar’s intention was to disrupt communal harmony in Kerala and incite violence.

It is essential to recognize the importance of responsible social media usage and the impact it can have on society. While social media platforms provide a space for individuals to express their opinions, it is crucial to avoid propagating hate speech or inciting violence. The law exists to ensure that individuals are held accountable for their actions and comments, particularly when they foster animosity between different groups.

FAQ:

Q: What is Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code?

A: Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code deals with promoting enmity between different groups. It is designed to prevent individuals from engaging in activities that may contribute to communal disharmony.

Q: What was the comment made Anil Antony?

A: Anil Antony shared a video on social media with the caption, “No bus rides without a burqa in northern Kerala.” This comment has led to him being booked the Kerala Police.

Sources: [Indian Penal Code](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Indian_Penal_Code)