BJP Files Complaint Against Congress Leaders for Violating Election Rules on Social Media

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lodged formal complaints with the Election Commission of India against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The complaints accuse the Congress leaders of violating the “48 hours silence zone” for campaigning making posts on social media platforms that aim to influence voters.

In their complaints, the BJP highlights that both Mr. Gandhi and Ms. Vadra have repeatedly violated the law and the model code of conduct, displaying what they describe as “incorrigible electoral behavior.” The ruling party is urging the poll panel to take action against the Congress leaders under relevant provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The BJP specifically requested the Commission to direct social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to suspend the accounts of both leaders immediately. They also asked for the removal of all statements made the Congress leaders that entice voters on the day of polling, as this violates the 48-hour “silence zone.”

The BJP argues that allowing such behavior can have a detrimental impact on the doctrine of free and fair elections. As a result, the party is also seeking criminal complaints against Ms. Vadra and Mr. Gandhi, urging the Chief Election Officer of Rajasthan to take appropriate action.

The Congress leaders’ tweets, which promised the implementation of various schemes such as free medical treatment, cheaper gas cylinders, procurement of cow dung, restoration of the old pension scheme, and making housing a fundamental right, have drawn criticism from the BJP. The ruling party points out that these promises were made to influence voters in Rajasthan through social media posts.

The BJP further reminded the Election Commission of the recent emphasis on ensuring that media channels, websites, and social media platforms do not promote or prejudice the prospects of any particular party or candidate during the 48-hour period specified in Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act. The violation of this provision, according to the BJP, is a serious offense that warrants strong action from the Commission.

