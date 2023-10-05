Congress and BJP Engage in Poster War on Social Media

The poster war between the Congress and the BJP has escalated on social media, with both parties resorting to derogatory portrayals of each other’s leaders. The BJP shared a poster depicting Rahul Gandhi as a “new age Ravan”, while the Congress had earlier shared a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the caption “The Biggest Liar”. The posters have received strong criticism from the opposing parties, who deemed them as “unacceptable” and “downright dangerous”.

In response to the BJP’s poster, Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary in charge of communications, accused the ruling party of intending to incite and provoke violence against Rahul Gandhi. Ramesh pointed out that Gandhi’s father and grandmother had been assassinated forces seeking to divide India.

Meanwhile, the Indian Youth Congress president, Srinivas B V, shared another poster on social media that portrayed PM Modi as “MODANAV”, labeling him as “Evil” and “Anti Democracy”. The intensification of the poster war between both parties is expected as the country approaches the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and as elections in five states draw near.

This poster war is not a new tactic for either party, as they have previously launched cartoon strips against leaders of the opposing parties on social media.

