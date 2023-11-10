BJP Demands Action Against AAP for Targeting Prime Minister Modi on Social Media

New Delhi, Nov 10 – The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) regarding a video clip and remarks posted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on a social media platform that targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP has called the content of the video clip and remarks “very unacceptable” and “unethical.”

The BJP delegation, including Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, party national media in-charge Anil Baluni, and party leader Om Pathak, approached the EC with their concerns. The delegation claimed that the AAP had posted a video and two tweets that made derogatory statements about the democratically elected head of the government, insinuating that the prime minister is a paid employee of someone. The BJP considers this act a new low in politics.

The delegation also raised concerns about Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s claim that the Modi government has been privatizing public sector units (PSUs) and transferring them to industrialists. The BJP dismissed these claims as baseless and false.

The Election Commission has been urged to take strong action in response to these incidents, as failure to do so may set a dangerous precedent for future discourse in politics. The BJP believes that freedom of speech should be exercised responsibly and without resorting to personal attacks or spreading misinformation.

