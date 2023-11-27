Will TikTok Survive in the Philippines Amid National Security Concerns?

Amid rising concerns about national security, the popular social media app TikTok may be facing a potential ban in the Philippines. The National Security Council (NSC) has created a task force to investigate the app and evaluate its potential impact on national security.

Headed NSC Deputy Director General Jonathan Malaya, the task force includes the cybersecurity team and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency. Their primary focus is to scrutinize the security implications of TikTok, especially within the security sector.

One of the main concerns revolves around Bytedance, the parent company of TikTok, which is based in China. Being subject to China’s laws raises worries about the potential influence and control the Chinese government may have over the app’s operations. Similar concerns have been raised officials in the United States and the European Union, with the US banning TikTok from government-issued devices.

NSC Deputy Director General Malaya has expressed his concerns about TikTok’s potential threat to national security. The ongoing tensions in the West Philippine Sea, coupled with the app’s alleged use to gather sensitive data, raise suspicions about China’s interests in the Philippines.

The task force is wrapping up its investigation and is expected to submit its recommendation to National Security Adviser Edgardo Año soon. Año has made it clear that if sufficient evidence proves TikTok’s involvement in gathering sensitive data, he won’t hesitate to recommend a nationwide ban to President Marcos.

With the completion of the probe, the NSC will determine whether to recommend a ban on the use of TikTok, particularly for government personnel in the security sector. There is growing speculation that at least a partial ban is imminent, with restrictions potentially impacting the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, and the Coast Guard. Civilian agencies involved in national security, such as the NSC and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, may also be affected.

In the meantime, the NSC has already urged government employees in the national security sector to refrain from using TikTok on government-issued devices, citing concerns over cyber espionage. As the investigation unfolds, the fate of TikTok in the Philippines hangs in the balance.