Restaurateur Arrested After Guns Found at Home Amid Feud with Underworld Figure

A Melbourne restaurateur, Jamal Mohammad, has been arrested after police discovered two guns at his home in Beaumaris. The arrest comes following allegations that Mohammad threatened underworld figure Mick Gatto on social media. Detectives from the Viper taskforce interviewed Mohammad, 60, on September 13, but later released him without charge. Alongside Mohammad’s arrest, a 42-year-old man was also interviewed as part of the investigation into the reported threats. The police confirmed that the firearms and ammunition were found at Mohammad’s bayside property, but it is important to note that Mohammad denies owning the guns and claims they were planted in his 4WD vehicle parked outside his home.

The feud between Mohammad and Gatto had been escalating for several months before Mohammad posted a TikTok video in which he verbally attacked the former Carlton Crew boss. Gatto responded to the alleged threats releasing a lengthy message to friends and business associates, referring to Mohammad as a “dickhead” and “king maggot.” The altercation appears to be rooted in a disagreement over a loan made to Mohammad while he was managing the Waterfront restaurant in Port Melbourne.

It is worth noting that Mick Gatto, a well-known figure in Melbourne’s underworld, has experienced threats and murder plots in the past. During Melbourne’s gangland wars, Gatto was the target of several murder plots between 1995 and 2006. In 2011, a career criminal was intercepted police in an attempt to kill Gatto. Detectives from the Purana anti-gangland taskforce also warned Gatto in 2015 that his life was in danger from a Colombian crime gang.

The discovery of the guns at Jamal Mohammad’s home adds a new dimension to the ongoing feud between him and Mick Gatto. The investigation will continue as police authorities determine the ownership and origin of the firearms.

Sources: The Age