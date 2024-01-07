Bitcoin Faces Uncertainty as SEC Decision Looms

Bitcoin faced a setback on Friday amid anticipation of a decision the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on the approval of an exchange-traded fund (ETF) linked to the popular cryptocurrency. As of 6.15 a.m. in New York, Bitcoin was trading at approximately $43,733, having experienced a decline of 1.71% in the last 24 hours. Earlier in the week, Bitcoin had reached a high of $45,911, only to plummet over 9% due to market leverage and concerns over the SEC’s imminent decision. Other cryptocurrencies such as Ether, Solana’s SOL, and Ripple’s XRP also reported losses ranging from 1% to 5%.

With major asset managers like BlackRock Inc. and Fidelity eagerly awaiting approval to launch a Bitcoin ETF, the SEC has until January 10 to make a decision. According to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts, there is a 90% chance that all applications for Bitcoin ETFs will be approved, with a potential decision expected as early as January 8.

While market consensus remains optimistic about the approval of a Bitcoin ETF, investors and traders have become more cautious due to the recent purge of leverage and the growing possibility of a delayed approval. Jacob Joseph, a research analyst at CCData, noted the subdued price action of the last 24 hours and emphasized that any unexpected delay in approval could result in a significant drawdown for digital assets.

In addition to the SEC’s decision, global markets also awaited a US jobs report that could influence the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate cuts. Treasuries continued their decline, heading for their most significant weekly retreat since October. Futures trading showed a bearish sentiment, with the Nasdaq 100 index down nearly 0.4% on Friday.

As the market eagerly awaits the SEC’s decision, Bitcoin remains in a state of uncertainty. The outcome of this decision will likely have a profound impact on the future of Bitcoin and the overall cryptocurrency market.