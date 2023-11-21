New WhatsApp Update: Changes to Chat Backup Storage on Android

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, has announced a significant change for Android users regarding the backup storage of chat messages. Starting from the first half of 2024, users will no longer be able to enjoy free backup chat features on Google Drive.

The backup chat feature of WhatsApp allows users to store their conversations, documents, photos, and videos in the cloud storage. This functionality enables users to access their messages on any device they use.

Until now, WhatsApp’s backup chat feature on Google Drive was special because it did not consume any storage capacity. This benefit was available for both free Google Drive users with a maximum storage capacity of 15GB and subscribers with over 100GB of storage.

However, according to the official announcement, chat backups will now count towards the storage space in the user’s Google account. This means that if the backup files consume more than 15GB of storage, users will no longer be able to back up their messages for free.

To continue enjoying free WhatsApp chat backups, users will need to make room in their cloud storage deleting other files. Alternatively, users can opt to increase their storage capacity on Google Drive subscribing to Google One. This subscription package offers larger storage space to be shared across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos.

The new policy will first be launched for Beta users in December 2023 and gradually rolled out to all WhatsApp Android users in the first half of 2024. WhatsApp will notify users through banners on their devices approximately 30 days before implementing the new policy.

In summary, the upcoming change in WhatsApp’s chat backup storage policy for Android users will require them to account for their storage space on Google Drive. This means that users will either need to delete files or consider subscribing to Google One for additional storage capacity.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. When will the changes to WhatsApp’s chat backup storage take effect for Android users?

The changes will be implemented gradually, starting from the first half of 2024. Beta users will experience the new policy in December 2023.

2. What happens if chat backups exceed the free 15GB storage limit on Google Drive?

If chat backups consume more than 15GB of storage, users will need to either delete files to create space or subscribe to Google One for additional storage capacity.

3. Will iOS users be affected this change?

No, this policy change has already been implemented for WhatsApp users on iOS. It will only impact WhatsApp users on Android devices.

4. How will users be notified about the upcoming change?

WhatsApp will notify users about the impending changes through banners displayed on their devices approximately 30 days before the new policy is implemented.

5. Can users continue to use chat backup features without subscribing to Google One?

Yes, users can still use chat backup features on Google Drive without subscribing to Google One. However, if the backup exceeds the free 15GB storage limit, they will either need to delete files or subscribe to Google One.