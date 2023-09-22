How to Watch the Birmingham vs. QPR Championship Match: Kick-off Time and Team News

Birmingham City is hoping to end their four-game winless streak when they face QPR at St. Andrew’s in a Championship match on Friday. QPR is coming off a 1-1 draw with Swansea City, while Birmingham suffered a 2-1 defeat against Preston North End.

The match will take place at St. Andrew’s football stadium in Birmingham, England, and will kick off at 3 pm EDT on September 22 in the United States.

For fans who want to watch the game online, it will be streamed live on ESPN+ in the United States. If you are unable to watch, you can follow live updates on GOAL.

In terms of team news, Birmingham will have Lee Buchanan back from suspension, and he may replace Emmanuel Longelo at left-back. Scott Hogan is expected to start as the main striker, with Jay Stansfield dropping deeper and Oliver Burke moving to the bench. The only injury concern for Birmingham is midfielder Alfie Chang.

QPR’s Lyndon Dykes, who scored off the bench in their last match against Swansea, may be given a starting role ahead of Sinclair Armstrong. QPR will likely have a similar lineup to their previous match, with the exception of defender Jimmy Dunne, who is sidelined with a shoulder injury.

In head-to-head record, Birmingham and QPR have had mixed results in their recent encounters. It will be an interesting game to watch as both teams look to secure a victory.

Sources:

– GOAL