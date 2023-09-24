Bird Hilariously Attempts to Steal Woman’s Ice Cream in Viral Video

A video of a bird attempting to snatch an ice cream from a woman has gone viral on Instagram. The clip, posted on the account Nando Cell, shows the bird hovering over the woman before swooping down to steal a bite of her treat. In a comical turn of events, the bird also briefly lands on the woman’s head.

Since being posted, the video has garnered nearly 11 million views and has received a multitude of comments. Instagram users reacted with amusement and astonishment at the woman’s obliviousness to the bird’s presence. Some commented on the lack of “situational awareness” while others praised the bird’s audacity.

One Instagram user jokingly suggested that the bird was on a “spy mission,” adding to the humor of the situation. Another user compared the woman’s focus on her ice cream to their own dedication to their career.

In a surprising twist, one user revealed that she was the woman in the video. She expressed gratitude to the filmer and added a laughing out loud emoticon.

Birds are known for their bold attempts to steal food from unsuspecting humans, and this video serves as a comedic example of their audacity. It demonstrates that even in ordinary moments, nature can provide unexpected entertainment.

Sources:

– Instagram

– Nando Cell Instagram account