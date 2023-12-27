Bipasha Basu Requests Privacy for Daughter Devi, Asks Photographers to Refrain from Snapping Photos

Bipasha Basu, the renowned actress, has made an earnest plea to the media and paparazzi to respect the privacy of her one-year-old daughter, Devi. In a recent post, she kindly asked the photographers to refrain from taking pictures of her little one.

The actress, who has been sharing adorable glimpses of her precious moments with her daughter on social media, explained that she wanted to protect Devi from undue attention and maintain her privacy. Basu believes that it is crucial for children to grow up in a safe and secure environment without feeling constantly scrutinized.

In a heartfelt message to her fans and followers, Basu requested that they understand her concern and support her in this endeavor. She expressed her hope that everyone would respect her request and allow Devi to grow up away from the prying eyes of the media.

The actress also took the opportunity to thank her fans for their continuous love and support. She emphasized that while she enjoys sharing certain aspects of her life on social media, there are certain boundaries that should be respected for the well-being of her child.

Celebrity parenting often comes with added pressure and intrusion from the media. Basu’s request serves as a reminder that even public figures deserve privacy when it comes to their children. Respecting boundaries and allowing children to have a normal upbringing is essential.

As the audience, it is our responsibility to acknowledge and respect the wishes of celebrities when it comes to their personal lives. Let us extend our support to Bipasha Basu and her family refraining from taking unauthorized photographs of her adorable daughter, Devi.