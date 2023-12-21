Pennsylvania Senators Advocating for Marijuana Decriminalization

Pennsylvania Senators Sharif Street and Camera Bartolotta are pushing for the decriminalization of marijuana in their state. By reintroducing a bill from last session, the senators aim to reclassify simple possession of marijuana from a misdemeanor crime to a civil offense. Rather than imposing jail time, the proposed change would result in monetary fines for possession and use of marijuana. Under the bill, the penalty for possession would be a $25 fine, while public consumption would result in a $100 fine.

In a co-sponsorship memo, Street and Bartolotta emphasize the incongruity of criminalizing recreational cannabis while medical marijuana is widely accepted and can provide relief to patients. They argue that too many Pennsylvanians are facing unnecessary criminal penalties for possessing small amounts of cannabis. The current law in Pennsylvania considers possession of a small amount of marijuana a third-degree misdemeanor, punishable up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine. Additionally, a conviction leads to a mandatory six-month suspension of the individual’s driver’s license.

The senators highlight the detrimental impact of possessory offenses on individuals’ lives, stating that such charges hinder their ability to secure employment, housing, and childcare. They argue that this legislation would ensure that ordinary Pennsylvanians are not burdened with permanent records for insignificant charges.

While local governments in cities like Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Erie have enacted their own decriminalization ordinances, these changes only apply at the local level and do not affect state law. However, the senators’ proposed bill could lead to broader changes at the state level.

Although Republicans historically opposed marijuana reform, Democrats now control the House, and the Democratic governor supports legalization. This shift in power could pave the way for marijuana reform to advance in Pennsylvania. Furthermore, Senator Street supports broader legalization efforts that emphasize social equity.

In conclusion, the bipartisan efforts of Senators Street and Bartolotta in Pennsylvania reflect the growing push for marijuana decriminalization in the state. Their proposed bill aims to remove criminal penalties for possession and use of marijuana, replacing them with monetary fines. This change would prevent unnecessary burdens on individuals’ lives and align with the increasing acceptance of medical cannabis.