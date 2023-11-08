New Mass Effect Tease Dropped on N7 Day Amid Turmoil at BioWare

Mass Effect fans around the world celebrate November 7th as N7 Day, a day dedicated to the beloved science fiction video game franchise developed BioWare. Traditionally, N7 Day brings exciting teases and announcements about upcoming installments of the series. This year, however, the celebration is overshadowed serious turmoil at BioWare, including layoffs, a lawsuit, and ongoing protests.

Despite the challenging circumstances, BioWare marked the occasion releasing a brief teaser video on their official Mass Effect YouTube channel. Titled “N7 Day 2023 | EPSILON,” the five-second clip offers a glimpse of someone’s boots, prominently displaying the iconic N7 colors. While the teaser doesn’t reveal much, it suggests that the next Mass Effect game, possibly titled “Epilson,” is in the works.

Meanwhile, the countdown on EA’s website continues, raising anticipation among fans who eagerly await further updates. However, as excitement builds for the future of Mass Effect, a group of laid-off BioWare developers, who are currently suing the company for better severance, hope that this N7 Day serves as a reminder of the importance of loyalty to their crew.

The lawsuit emerged after BioWare laid off 50 employees in August, sparking dissatisfaction among the affected individuals. The developers claim that BioWare’s lawyers have refused to negotiate out of court, prompting them to pursue legal action. In a statement, the former employees expressed their disappointment with the lack of empathy, respect, and communication throughout the process. They also believe that BioWare is employing intimidation tactics to pressure them to drop the lawsuit.

The crux of the legal dispute revolves around severance pay. The former employees argue that they should receive 1.7 months of severance per year of service, while the company currently only provides two weeks of severance for each year worked. Furthermore, quality assurance testers who were laid off while working on Dragon Age: Dreadwolf are picketing BioWare’s Edmonton headquarters, alleging union-busting tactics were employed.

As the N7 Day celebrations unfold amidst the turmoil at BioWare, fans and industry observers eagerly anticipate further developments. It remains to be seen how these challenges will impact the progress of the next Mass Effect game and the overall reputation of the studio.

