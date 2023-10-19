The BioShock Movie from Netflix Moves Forward in the Writing Stage

The long-awaited BioShock movie from Netflix is making progress in its development. Writer Michael Green revealed that the project is being worked on again following the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike ending. He expressed optimism about the movie, stating that he has been meeting regularly with director Francis Lawrence and his team to refine a draft. Green expressed his love for the “great big sprawling nightmare world” of the BioShock game and hopes to provide an update soon.

Details surrounding the film have been scarce since its announcement in February 2022. Green, known for his work on Logan and Blade Runner 2049, joined the project in August 2022 alongside Hunger Games director Lawrence. While Netflix has not confirmed whether the film will be an adaptation or a canonical prequel, Lawrence promised that it would stay true to the game itself.

The original BioShock game, released in 2007, is renowned in the gaming world. Set in the underwater city of Rapture, players explore a once-promising utopia that has devolved into chaos and horror. The convergence of entertaining gameplay and an engaging storyline earned BioShock a 9/10 rating in IGN’s review. It is considered an essential gaming experience.

Fans of the BioShock franchise have eagerly awaited the movie adaptation, and it seems that progress is finally being made. With the commitment of Netflix and the talented team behind the project, there is hope that the BioShock movie will capture the essence of the game and deliver a compelling cinematic experience.

