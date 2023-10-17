Which Live Streaming Service to Choose: Philo, FuboTV, or DirecTV Stream?

If you’re considering live streaming the premiere of the new MTV movie, “Binged to Death,” but you’re unsure which streaming service to go for, we’ve got you covered. Philo, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream are three popular options that offer different features and channel packages.

Philo is known for being a budget-friendly option, offering over 70 live TV channels for just $25 a month. It includes popular channels like the Hallmark Channel, MTV, AMC, HGTV, and more. This service also provides unlimited DVR and a selection of on-demand movies and TV shows.

FuboTV, on the other hand, is ideal for sports enthusiasts as it offers a wide range of sports channels. Its standard package includes over 100 live channels, such as ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS, and MTV, for $74.99 a month. FuboTV also offers on-demand shows and movies, as well as the option to record your favorite TV shows.

DirecTV Stream is similar to FuboTV in terms of channels and features. Its base package comes with a little over 75 live TV channels for $74.99 a month. You can check out all of DirecTV Stream’s channel packages for a more detailed list of available channels.

As for the movie itself, “Binged to Death” follows the story of an obsessive single woman and her best friend who abduct their favorite reality show couples and subject them to a series of cruel games. Their aim is to rekindle these TV romances that they are so invested in.

If you want to catch the premiere of “Binged to Death,” you can live stream it using Philo, FuboTV, or DirecTV Stream. All three services offer free trials for new subscribers, allowing you to watch the movie for free before deciding on a subscription. Choose the one that best suits your entertainment needs and enjoy the movie!

