Binge Streaming Service Increases Prices and Introduces 4K Streaming

Australian streaming service, Binge, has announced a price increase along with the introduction of 4K streaming for compatible devices. Subscribers to the Binge Standard plan will soon have access to high-quality 4K content, but will be required to pay an additional $2 AUD per month for this service.

In an email sent to subscribers, Binge stated that 4K streaming will be available on selected content starting late October, and can be enjoyed if users have a 4K compatible device. The company also informed customers that the monthly fee for the Binge Standard package will increase from $16/mth to $18/mth, an adjustment that will be reflected in the next billing cycle.

It is important to note that if users are currently on a promotional offer, the price change will only take effect after the offer period ends. This means they will continue to pay the promotional price until it expires, after which the new monthly fee will apply.

This move Binge aims to enhance the streaming experience for subscribers offering higher resolution streaming for compatible devices. However, the increase in price may be met with mixed reactions from customers, particularly those who are already paying for the service.

Binge is a popular streaming platform in Australia, offering a wide range of content including TV shows, movies, and documentaries. With this price change and the introduction of 4K streaming, Binge is positioning itself to compete with other streaming services providing a more immersive and visually appealing experience for its subscribers.

Sources:

– Binge email to subscribers