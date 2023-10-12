Binance Rebrands Binance Feed to Binance Square to Foster Crypto Community Interaction

Binance, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has announced the rebranding of its social media platform, Binance Feed, to Binance Square. This move is aimed at creating a space for crypto enthusiasts to freely exchange crypto-related content, ideas, and insights. Binance Square aspires to be a go-to social platform for individuals interested in all things crypto and Web3.

To celebrate the launch of Binance Square, the cryptocurrency exchange is offering a reward of 10,000 USDT to its users. From October 12th, 2023, to October 19th, 2023, all KYC-verified Binance users can participate in various tasks to qualify for a share of the reward. Each qualified participant can receive up to 10 USDT in token vouchers.

Binance Square provides a diverse selection of content from renowned crypto experts, enthusiasts, and trusted media outlets. Users have the freedom to personalize their feed according to their preferences and interests. Through this platform, all users can freely create and share crypto-related content, stay up-to-date with the latest news, and connect with like-minded individuals.

Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, has already posted content on Binance Square, emphasizing the company’s commitment to fostering meaningful discussions and connections within the crypto community. Binance Feed, previously known for being primarily an exchange, is expected to evolve into a hub for crypto enthusiasts to engage and interact with each other.

In addition to the rebranding of Binance Feed, Binance has recently introduced copy trading for its futures products in selected markets. This innovative feature allows users to follow and replicate the trading portfolios and strategies of experienced traders. It revolutionizes the way people engage with cryptocurrency trading and provides an opportunity for newcomers to learn from seasoned professionals.

Rachel Conlan, the Chief Marketing Officer at Binance, highlighted the platform’s dedication to improving financial access and empowering users to have greater control over their finances through copy trading. The launch of this new feature addresses the growing demand from new users who want to learn from experienced traders and actively participate in the crypto community.

Binance Square (formerly Binance Feed) is a public space where individuals in the crypto community can interact, share insights, earn rewards, and stay informed about the latest trends in the crypto and Web3 space.

