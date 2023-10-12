Sam Bankman-Fried’s Actions and Priorities before the FTX Collapse

Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research, revealed in her personal notes presented as evidence in court that Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, was preoccupied with a number of activities prior to the cryptocurrency exchange’s collapse. Ellison testified that Bankman-Fried was “frustrated” with Alameda, bought shares in Snapchat, sought funding from Saudi royalty, and pressured regulators to take strong action against rival cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

According to Ellison, a significant drop in the Terra ecosystem in May 2022 led Bankman-Fried to consider shutting down Alameda and raising $1 billion in capital from the Saudi Prince, who is known for his investments in blockchain games through the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.

Another priority for Bankman-Fried was to get regulators to take strong action against Binance in order to increase FTX’s market share, according to Ellison. However, she did not provide details on how he planned to do so.

Bankman-Fried was also seeking more funds from cryptocurrency lender BlockFi, which had already lent more than $660 million to Alameda, according to Ellison. His other major concerns included trading bonds issued the Japanese government, buying shares of Snap Inc (SNAP), and ensuring that “Willie is happy.” Although the list did not specify who Willie was, it is possible that the name referred to Bankman-Fried’s mentor, William MacAskill.

Ellison testified that Bankman-Fried blamed her for the problems and poor coverage at Alameda. She admitted that a better hedging strategy could have helped Alameda weather the crypto winter, but pointed out that the company also had substantial open term loans and had spent billions from its credit line with FTX.

Open term loans do not have a maturity date, meaning the borrower has a prepayment option and the lender has a call option. In June, lenders like Genesis Capital began enforcing their call option, requiring Alameda to repay millions of dollars. Under Bankman-Fried’s direction, Ellison repaid some of Alameda’s debts with FTX customer funds. As of September 2022, Alameda’s obligations to FTX amounted to $13.7 billion, while open term loans reached $1.3 billion, she said.

Additionally, at Bankman-Fried’s request, Ellison created “alternative” spreadsheets for Alameda’s lenders, hiding the company’s financial liabilities with FTX to make it “look better” and prevent lenders from demanding full payment.

Ellison also revealed moments of emotional distress. Expressing her anxiety about the possibility of customers withdrawing their funds from FTX amid the “liquidity collapse” at Alameda, she stated, “Every day I worried about the possibility of [the loans] being called all at once.”

The cross-examination of Ellison Bankman-Fried’s defense will begin on October 12.

