The events of September 11, 2001, remain etched in the memories of those who lived through them. 9/11 was a day that changed the world forever, resulting in unimaginable loss and a shift in global politics. However, for the millions of Americans born after 2001, it is not a personal memory but a historical event to be learned.

This is why organizations like the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City emphasize the importance of educating young people about 9/11 and its impact. Unfortunately, many schools and states are not ensuring that their students have a comprehensive understanding of this significant moment in history.

One common question students ask is, “Who did this, and why?” The answer is well-known: Osama bin Laden and al-Qaida orchestrated the attacks. The mission of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum is to ensure that the memory of those who lost their lives, the families affected, and the heroic responders remain central to understanding and teaching the events of that day.

Recently, there has been a disturbing trend on social media platforms like TikTok and X, where some individuals revere bin Laden due to his twisted views on U.S. policy in support of Israel. The museum’s leader, Elizabeth L. Hillman, urges society not to forget the history of 9/11 and to challenge the distortion of bin Laden’s words. It is crucial to provide historical context and allow students to examine the ideologies and actions that led to the tragic events.

Teaching the full story of 9/11 goes beyond the individual tragedies and looks at the broader consequences of terrorism in our world. By educating students about the local, national, and global impact, we can ensure that we never forget what happened on that fateful day. Initiatives like The Never Forget Fund aim to reach millions of students and educators, inspiring unity and an end to hatred and violence.

Remembering 9/11 is not just about honoring the past. It is about shaping a better future. By teaching young people the seriousness and power of ideas, challenging historical actors who promote hatred, and fostering empathy through personal stories, we can create a world committed to the fundamental value of human life. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the lessons of 9/11 are never forgotten.